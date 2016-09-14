Sept 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
to 25 points on Wednesday, or 0.3-0.4 percent, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,665.63 points on
Tuesday, extending its decline after a steep drop in the previous session as oil
stocks came under pressure and Associated British Foods was hit by
broker downgrades.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Snack foods company B&G Foods Inc is in
talks to acquire ACH Food Companies Inc, the producer of Mazola cooking oil,
from food supplier and retailer Associated British Foods Plc, according
to people familiar with the situation.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone is planning an up to $3 billion equity infusion
in its India unit to replace debt as competition intensifies with the entry of
Reliance Jio Infocomm and bidding for spectrum gets underway in less than a
month, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2c7yoDn
* TATA STEEL: A government plan to save Tata Steel's UK business
by changing pensions law has been shelved, according to industry figures briefed
on the matter, dealing a blow to efforts to support the troubled sector, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday. on.ft.com/2csJCm9
* WPP: The chief executive of the world's largest advertising company WPP
told Reuters that Argentina's new government has made "significant"
reforms in a short period of time and his group would like to make more
acquisitions and investments in the country.
* COPPER: London copper hovered close to three-week highs on Wednesday after
brighter economic indicators in the United States and China offered more
evidence of a global recovery, but expectations of growing supply kept prices in
check.
* OIL: Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Wednesday after falling by as
much as 3 percent in the previous session, as data from an industry group showed
a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks.
* UK ENERGY: An obstacle blocking approval for the Hinkley Point nuclear
reactor was lifted as ministers appeared to change the decision criteria, the
Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2ckvOjv
* BANKING: The world's top bank regulators on Tuesday defended reforms they
plan to finalise this year, saying the aim was not to raise capital levels but
rather to make lenders use similar yardsticks to assess risk. nL8N1BP3MC
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGES: China's central bank is preparing the groundwork
for a proposed link between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges that will
allow investors on one bourse to invest in the other, the Securities Times
reported Wednesday.
* BREXIT: Britain will look to German, French and other European industries
to reinforce its case that open trade with the European Union will be mutually
beneficial after it has left the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on
Tuesday.
