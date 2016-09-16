(Updates futures, adds company news item)
Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 6 points, or as much as 0.09 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,730.30 points on
Thursday, led higher by a jump in Morrisons after a rise in its
first-half profit for the first time in four years, but Next slumped
following poor results.
* PHOENIX GROUP: Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of
life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it was in advanced
discussions with Deutsche Bank AG about the possible acquisition of
the German lender's British insurance business, Abbey Life Assurance.
* JOHN MENZIES: UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies Plc
said it would buy peer BBA Aviation Plc's ASIG commercial
aircraft services unit in a deal worth $202 million, taking a major step in
consolidating a fragmented industry.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday won the dismissal of a
lawsuit by former Bernard Madoff customers who accused the British bank of
fueling his massive Ponzi scheme by ignoring red flags and encouraging "feeder
funds" to invest with him.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The Dutch parliament adopted a motion on Thursday
ordering the government to evaluate every year whether gas production at the
country's Groningen field can be reduced further. The Groningen gas field is
operated by NAM, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon
Mobil Corp.
* UK ENERGY: NuGen, a joint venture between Japan's Toshiba and
France's Engie, is looking for financing worth 12 to 15 billion
pounds ($20 billion) to build three nuclear reactors in Britain, its CEO said on
Thursday.
* GUARDIAN: Guardian Media Group is to cut costs in the U.S. in response to
challenging market conditions in an attempt to break even in the country by the
next financial year, the Guardian reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2cYbm7H
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday on worries that U.S. rig counts would
continue to rise and that returning Libyan and Nigerian exports would stoke a
global supply glut.
* COPPER: London copper edged to a three-week peak on Friday amid
holiday-thinned trade, and was set to log its largest weekly rise in two months
as China's economy shows signs of finding its feet.
* UK PROPERTY: UK commercial property values fell less sharply in August
than the month before, a closely-watched index showed on Thursday, suggesting
concerns about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union on the
sector may be easing.
* BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday London's
financial sector was a "massive asset" to the whole of Europe and should not be
weakened by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil
Nair)