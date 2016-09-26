Sept 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed finished 0.03 percent lower at 6,909.43 points on Friday, as a weak day for banks was offset by a rise in housebuilders. The index rose 3 percent in the week, its best performance in nearly three months. * BREXIT: Three-quarters of British company bosses are considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a survey published on Monday. * FINANCIAL SERVICES: Optimism about the outlook for Britain's financial services sector is at its lowest point since the financial crisis, a survey of finance firms showed on Monday. * NATIONAL GRID: Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing is likely to face significant regulatory hurdles if he bids for a stake in National Grid's British gas networks, banking and industry sources said, because of similar assets he already owns. * LABOUR PARTY: Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday and called for unity after ending a "coup" by more centrist lawmakers who say his left-wing agenda can never deliver victory at the polls. * OIL: Crude prices rebounded on Monday after Algeria's energy minister said the day before that all options were possible for an oil output cut or freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers. * COPPER: Copper prices edged lower from its highest level since Aug. 10, while nickel prices eased from their highest in six weeks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ergomed Plc Half Year Earnings Release Allergy Therapeutics Plc Full Year Earnings Release Gemfields Plc Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)