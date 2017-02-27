Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37
points at 7,280 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent down on Friday, with lenders
Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: London Stock Exchange said its proposed
merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the
European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at
combining on the brink of failure.
* BT GROUP: The chairman of British bank HSBC, Douglas Flint, and
the chief of mining firm Rio Tinto, Jan du Plessis, have been identified
as the lead candidates to become the next chairman of BT Group, Britain's
biggest telecoms provider, Sky News reported on Friday. bit.ly/2mtzw9N
* BARCLAYS: Barclays is set to announce the appointment of Ian
Cheshire, the head of Britain's Debenhams, as chairman of its
ring-fenced UK bank this week, as it prepares to adopt a new regulatory
framework designed to insulate taxpayers in the event of a future financial
crisis, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2msBlEB
* UK BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: Optimism among businesses in Britain's services
sector is now higher than at any time since June's vote to leave the European
Union, despite the prospect of rising costs and prices eroding profits, a major
business survey showed on Monday.
* UK MANUFACTURING: Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving
planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany
from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the
Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.
* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for
five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising
U.S. production limited gains.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Ascential PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Trinity Mirror PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Bunzl PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Keller Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Senior PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Persimmon PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Greggs PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Johnson Service Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings
Release
Rotork PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Associated British Foods PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
Release
Hiscox Ltd Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Inmarsat PLC Preliminary 2016 Earnings
Release
Rotork PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Presentation
