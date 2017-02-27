Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,280 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent down on Friday, with lenders Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure. * BT GROUP: The chairman of British bank HSBC, Douglas Flint, and the chief of mining firm Rio Tinto, Jan du Plessis, have been identified as the lead candidates to become the next chairman of BT Group, Britain's biggest telecoms provider, Sky News reported on Friday. bit.ly/2mtzw9N * BARCLAYS: Barclays is set to announce the appointment of Ian Cheshire, the head of Britain's Debenhams, as chairman of its ring-fenced UK bank this week, as it prepares to adopt a new regulatory framework designed to insulate taxpayers in the event of a future financial crisis, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2msBlEB * UK BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: Optimism among businesses in Britain's services sector is now higher than at any time since June's vote to leave the European Union, despite the prospect of rising costs and prices eroding profits, a major business survey showed on Monday. * UK MANUFACTURING: Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ascential PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Trinity Mirror PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Bunzl PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Keller Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Senior PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Greggs PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Johnson Service Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Rotork PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Associated British Foods PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Hiscox Ltd Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC Preliminary 2016 Earnings Release Rotork PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Presentation TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)