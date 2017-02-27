(Adds news item)

Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,280 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent down on Friday, with lenders Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers.

* BRITAIN INSURANCE DISCOUNT RATE: Britain on Monday changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims, a move likely to increase the size of lump sum pay outs and potentially hit UK motor insurers' profits.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.

* BT GROUP: The chairman of British bank HSBC, Douglas Flint, and the chief of mining firm Rio Tinto, Jan du Plessis, have been identified as the lead candidates to become the next chairman of BT Group, Britain's biggest telecoms provider, Sky News reported on Friday. bit.ly/2mtzw9N

* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.

* HISCOX: Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd is in talks with regulators in two European Union countries over setting up a new legal insurance base as it looks to continue servicing EU clients after Britain leaves the bloc.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays is set to announce the appointment of Ian Cheshire, the head of Britain's Debenhams, as chairman of its ring-fenced UK bank this week, as it prepares to adopt a new regulatory framework designed to insulate taxpayers in the event of a future financial crisis, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2msBlEB

* UK BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: Optimism among businesses in Britain's services sector is now higher than at any time since June's vote to leave the European Union, despite the prospect of rising costs and prices eroding profits, a major business survey showed on Monday.

* UK MANUFACTURING: Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.

