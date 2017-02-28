Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about
5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on
Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers
were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts.
* SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch
Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a
long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is unlikely to participate in new oil-sands
projects as it looks to control costs amid an austere crude oil environment,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Ben Van
Beurden. (bloom.bg/2m2TOdy)
* UNILEVER/KRAFT: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co is not targeting
any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever Plc
because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett
told CNBC news on Monday.
* UK CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer morale edged lower in February as
rising inflation following last year's Brexit vote made householders warier
about the outlook for their finances, surveys showed.
* OIL: U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned
by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains
anchored by rising U.S. production.
* BREXIT: The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City
of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said
on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.
* UK SPENDING: The UK government is failing to recognize "clear warning
signs" that public services are nearing a breaking point after six years of
spending cuts, The Financial Times reported, citing a new report from the
Institute for Government published on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2mxXcuj)
* UK BUDGET: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will have an extra
29 billion pounds to allocate in next week's budget, the Times reported, citing
a think tank. (bit.ly/2mor3sF)
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Bodycote PLC Full Year 2016 Bodycote PLC
Earnings Release
Jardine Lloyd Preliminary Q4 2016 Jardine
Thompson Group PLC Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
Earnings Release
Moneysupermarket.Co Full Year 2016
m Group PLC Moneysupermarket.Com Group
PLC Earnings Release
Croda International Full Year 2016 Croda
PLC International PLC Earnings
Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC Full Year 2016 Taylor Wimpey
PLC Earnings Release
Novae Group PLC Announcement of Preliminary
2016 Novae Group PLC
Earnings Release
Interserve PLC Full Year 2016 Interserve
PLC Earnings Release
Ricardo PLC Half Year 2017 Ricardo PLC
Earnings Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2016 Go-Ahead
Group PLC Earnings Release
Laird PLC Full Year 2016 Laird PLC
Earnings Release
St. James's Place Full Year 2016 St. James's
PLC Place PLC Earnings Release
RIT Capital Full Year 2016 RIT Capital
Partners PLC Partners PLC Earnings
Release
Redde PLC Half Year 2017 Redde PLC
Earnings Release
Fresnillo PLC Full Year 2016 Fresnillo PLC
Earnings Release
GKN PLC Full Year 2016 GKN PLC
Earnings Release
Babcock Babcock International Group
International Group PLC Trading Statement
PLC Release
Provident Financial Full Year 2016 Provident
PLC Financial PLC Earnings
Release
Derwent London PLC Full Year 2016 Derwent
London PLC Earnings Release
Meggitt PLC Full Year 2016 Meggitt PLC
Earnings Release
