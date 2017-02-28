Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is unlikely to participate in new oil-sands projects as it looks to control costs amid an austere crude oil environment, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Ben Van Beurden. (bloom.bg/2m2TOdy) * UNILEVER/KRAFT: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co is not targeting any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever Plc because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news on Monday. * UK CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer morale edged lower in February as rising inflation following last year's Brexit vote made householders warier about the outlook for their finances, surveys showed. * OIL: U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production. * BREXIT: The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc. * UK SPENDING: The UK government is failing to recognize "clear warning signs" that public services are nearing a breaking point after six years of spending cuts, The Financial Times reported, citing a new report from the Institute for Government published on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2mxXcuj) * UK BUDGET: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will have an extra 29 billion pounds to allocate in next week's budget, the Times reported, citing a think tank. (bit.ly/2mor3sF) * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bodycote PLC Full Year 2016 Bodycote PLC Earnings Release Jardine Lloyd Preliminary Q4 2016 Jardine Thompson Group PLC Lloyd Thompson Group PLC Earnings Release Moneysupermarket.Co Full Year 2016 m Group PLC Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Release Croda International Full Year 2016 Croda PLC International PLC Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey PLC Full Year 2016 Taylor Wimpey PLC Earnings Release Novae Group PLC Announcement of Preliminary 2016 Novae Group PLC Earnings Release Interserve PLC Full Year 2016 Interserve PLC Earnings Release Ricardo PLC Half Year 2017 Ricardo PLC Earnings Release Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2016 Go-Ahead Group PLC Earnings Release Laird PLC Full Year 2016 Laird PLC Earnings Release St. James's Place Full Year 2016 St. James's PLC Place PLC Earnings Release RIT Capital Full Year 2016 RIT Capital Partners PLC Partners PLC Earnings Release Redde PLC Half Year 2017 Redde PLC Earnings Release Fresnillo PLC Full Year 2016 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Release GKN PLC Full Year 2016 GKN PLC Earnings Release Babcock Babcock International Group International Group PLC Trading Statement PLC Release Provident Financial Full Year 2016 Provident PLC Financial PLC Earnings Release Derwent London PLC Full Year 2016 Derwent London PLC Earnings Release Meggitt PLC Full Year 2016 Meggitt PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)