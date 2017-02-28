(Adds company news items, futures)
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the
cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at
7,253.00 on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak
sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory
change that could lead to higher payouts.
* SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request
by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift
the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said
on Monday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is unlikely to participate in new
oil-sands projects as it looks to control costs amid an austere
crude oil environment, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an
interview with Chief Executive Ben Van Beurden. (bloom.bg/2m2TOdy)
* VIRGIN MONEY:Virgin Money Holdings Plc reported
resilient demand following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, helping the bank to a 33 percent rise in full-year
underlying pretax profit.
* BABCOCK: Babcock International remains on track to
achieve its full-year targets, the British engineering support
and outsourcing company said on Tuesday, noting that order
intake remained strong.
* GKN: British engineering group GKN reported a 12
percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating
market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its
main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
* St. JAMES PLACE: British wealth manager St. James's Place
said on Tuesday posted full-year underlying profit
before tax of 163.5 million pounds ($203.12 million), in line
with previous year, after increased income from its funds under
management.
* JLT: Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd
Thompson Group reported a one percent rise in full-year
underlying pre-tax profit, with investment in its U.S.
speciality business crimping earnings.
* FRESNILLO: Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc
reported a more than six-fold jump in its profit for the year,
boosted by higher production and metal prices and a weak Mexican
Peso.
* INTERSERVE: Interserve reported an annual loss and
suspended its dividend on Tuesday after the British support
services and construction company booked a bigger-than-expected
charge on its exit from the energy-from-waste sector.
* GREGGS: British baker Greggs on Tuesday beat
forecasts with a 10 percent rise in 2016 profit, helped by an
extension of its product range, new outlets and store
refurbishments.
* BT: British telecoms regulator Ofcom said it planned to
force BT to cut its bills by at least 5 pounds a month
for those customers that only take a landline, seeking to
protect elderly and vulnerable people who rely on the service.
* UNILEVER/KRAFT: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co
is not targeting any other large deals for now after being
snubbed by Unilever Plc because valuations in the
sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC
news on Monday.
* UK CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer morale edged lower
in February as rising inflation following last year's Brexit
vote made householders warier about the outlook for their
finances, surveys showed.
* OIL: U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on
Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production
cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S.
production.
* BREXIT: The European Union will not pick an immediate
fight with the City of London over its right to clear
euro-denominated securities, EU officials said on Monday, as
Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.
* UK SPENDING: The UK government is failing to recognize
"clear warning signs" that public services are nearing a
breaking point after six years of spending cuts, The Financial
Times reported, citing a new report from the Institute for
Government published on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2mxXcuj)
* UK BUDGET: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will
have an extra 29 billion pounds to allocate in next week's
budget, the Times reported, citing a think tank. (bit.ly/2mor3sF)
