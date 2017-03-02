March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual results, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing sources. bit.ly/2lsg647 * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Ralf Speth supported Nissan Motor Co's calls for additional funds for car-parts makers while saying there must be "fair play", for all UK automakers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. bloom.bg/2m9kaKI * BP: BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects. * EX-DIVS: Barclays and RSA will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.78 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. * OIL: Crude oil fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as a record build-up in U.S. stockpiles weighed on the market, with producers boosting shale oil production. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to use her majority in parliament's lower chamber to overturn a defeat her government suffered in the upper chamber on legislation allowing her to trigger Brexit, a government source said on Wednesday. * BREXIT: Britain believes a post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union would ease problems that its withdrawal from the EU will create on the Irish border, London's Northern Ireland minister said on Wednesday. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 7,382.90 points, its highest level ever on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Non-Standard Finance Full Year 2016 Non-Standard Finance PLC PLC Earnings Release Hastings Group Full Year 2016 Hastings Group Holdings PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Spirent Preliminary FY 2016 Spirent Communications plc Communications plc Earnings Release Schroders PLC Full Year 2016 Schroders PLC Earnings Release Cobham PLC Full Year 2016 Cobham PLC Earnings Release Travis Perkins PLC Full Year 2016 Travis Perkins PLC Earnings Release RPS Group PLC Full Year 2016 RPS Group PLC Earnings Release Hunting PLC Full Year 2016 Hunting PLC Earnings Release Arrow Global Group Full Year 2016 Arrow Global Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments Full Year 2016 Merlin PLC Entertainments PLC Earnings Release Vesuvius PLC Full Year 2016 Vesuvius PLC Earnings Release Spire Healthcare Full Year 2016 Spire Healthcare Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release ConvaTec Group PLC Q4 2016 ConvaTec Group PLC Earnings Release Capita PLC Full Year 2016 Capita PLC Earnings Release Aldermore Full Year results GoCompare Full Year results Melrose Full Year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)