March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with
negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings
updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker
pound.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint
venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout for more oil
assets, as it is more bullish on oil than gas over the next few years, its
petroleum chief said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is ramping up its North
American shale output earlier than planned to lock in quick returns from what
has become one of its most profitable businesses, the head of Shell's
unconventional energy business said.
* GLENCORE: Glencore's chief Ivan Glasenberg and a top executive
from Qatar's state wealth fund QIA will likely join the board of Rosneft
this year following their purchase of a stake in the Kremlin oil
major, industry sources told Reuters.
* ITV: British media companies BBC Worldwide and ITV Plc launched
BritBox in the United States on Tuesday, a new subscription-based video
streaming service that includes iconic British shows including "Blackadder",
"Fawlty Towers" and "East Enders".
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England's new deputy governor Charlotte Hogg
was urged to quit by a lawmaker on Tuesday after she admitted failing to declare
a potential conflict of interest about her brother's role at Barclays,
a bank overseen by the BoE.
* BRITAIN-BUDGET: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond will say on
Wednesday he will not relax his grip on the public purse, despite the economy
withstanding the initial Brexit shock, as the challenge of actually leaving the
European Union approaches.
* BRITAIN-JOBS: British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest
rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months,
recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as
consumer spending falters.
* BREXIT: Britain's upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday to give
lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the
European Union, ignoring pleas from Prime Minister Theresa May's government not
to hamstring their negotiations.
* OIL: Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Wednesday after industry data
pointed to a potential ninth straight week of inventory builds, renewing
concerns about an oversupply of oil despite output curbs by OPEC and non-OPEC
members.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Stock Spirits Group Plc Q4 2016
Restaurant Group Plc Full Year 2016
XP Power Ltd Full Year 2016
Dignity Plc Full Year 2016
G4S Plc <GFS.L. Full Year 2016
Tyman Plc Full Year 2016
Foxtons Group Plc Full Year 2016
Legal & General Group Plc Full Year 2016
Pagegroup Plc Full Year 2016
Cairn Energy Plc Full Year 2016
Admiral Group Plc Full Year 2016
Inmarsat Plc Full year 2016
Hochschild Mining Plc Full Year 2016
NMC Health Plc Q4 2016
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)