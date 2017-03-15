March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed
the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting
its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.
* BHP BILLITON: The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart
operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by controlling
owner BHP Billiton to return to negotiations, an executive told
reporters late Tuesday.
* SHELL: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turned up the heat on
Australia's top gas producers, led by ExxonMobil Corp and Royal Dutch
Shell, on Wednesday ahead of crisis talks about a shortage in the
domestic market.
* UNILEVER: Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited
$143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the
British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
* BREXIT: Sterling fell to an eight-week low against the dollar and the
basket of currencies measuring its broader strength on Tuesday, hit by fears of
prolonged political jousting over the terms of Britain's exit from the European
Union.
* BRITAIN-SCOTLAND: Support for Scottish independence is at its highest ever
but it might not be the best time for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to
hold a new referendum, a survey by ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes said on
Wednesday.
* BRITAIN-ECONOMY: Britain's construction industry could lose nearly 200,000
workers from European Union countries if the UK fails to keep access to the
bloc's single market, a leading property body said on Wednesday, as it called
for help for the sector.
* OIL: U.S. oil prices rose more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low after industry data showed a
surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and Goldman Sachs put a positive spin
on OPEC's compliance with output cuts.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed closed 0.1 percent lower on
Tuesday, weighed down by banking stocks as Britain gets set to start negotiating
its departure from the European Union.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Marshalls PLC MSLH.L Full Year 2016
Robert Walters RWA.L Full Year 2016
Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L Full Year 2016
Clinigen Group CLINC.L Half Year 2017
Gem Diamonds GEMD.L Full Year 2016
(Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)