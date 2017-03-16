March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would
buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American
but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
* GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search
for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
* BRITAIN PHARMA: British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's
Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to
new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April
1.
* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite
will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew
staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.
* BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's efforts to tackle climate change and improve
energy efficiency are not to blame for soaring household energy bills, the
government's climate advisers said in a report on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Direct Line,
Hammerson and Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.66 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations.
* OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous
session after official government data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from
record highs.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
7,368.64 points on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and a rally
in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but
concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Capital Drilling CAPD.L Full Year 2016
Oxford BioMedica OXB.L Full Year 2016
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L Full Year 2016
OneSavings Bank OSBO.L H2 2016
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Siju Varghese)