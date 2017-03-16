(Adds company news items, futures)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
7,368.64 points on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and a rally
in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but
concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood.
* SAINSBURY'S: Britain's Sainsbury's reported on Thursday a slight
fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and
cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit
on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the
diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts.
* ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 15.7 percent
growth in its loan book in 2016, and said it expected net loan book growth in
the mid-teens this year.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would
buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American
but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
* GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search
for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
* BRITAIN PHARMA: British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's
Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to
new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April
1.
* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite
will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew
staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.
* BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's efforts to tackle climate change and improve
energy efficiency are not to blame for soaring household energy bills, the
government's climate advisers said in a report on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Direct Line,
Hammerson and Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.66 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations.
* OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous
session after official government data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from
record highs.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Siju Varghese)