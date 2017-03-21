March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3.5
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it will drill 161 new
gas wells at its Queensland operations by the end of 2018, helping to underpin
its promise to continue supplying 10 percent of the domestic gas market to help
prevent a shortage.
* BHP BILLITON: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's
Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, said after meeting with the
company on Monday that it was open to further conversations that could lead to
reopening negotiations.
* SHELL: A hydrocracking unit remained shut on Monday at Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's joint-venture 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Deer Park,
Texas, said a source familiar with plant operations.
* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco International
are considering taking a stake in Palmer & Harvey, Sky News reported on
Monday.
* BRITAIN BANKS: HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Barclays Plc and Coutts are
among 17 banks that are facing questions over money-laundering operations run by
Russian criminals with links to the Russian government and the KGB, The Guardian
reported on Monday. bit.ly/2n7GFQ8
* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff
members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg
reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute
rumbles on.
* BREXIT: Sterling fell from a three-week high against the dollar on Monday,
on news Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Britain's divorce proceedings
with the European Union on March 29, launching two years of
negotiations.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations that an OPEC-led
production cut to prop up the market could be extended, while strong demand
would also work to slowly erode a global fuel supply overhang.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent higher at
7,429.81 points on Monday, as falling energy stocks and banks were outweighed by
rising consumer staples stocks.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Fevertree Drinks PLC FEVR.L Full Year 2016
Bellway PLC BWY.L Half Year 2017
Earthport PLC EPO.L Half Year 2017
Faroe Petroleum PLC FPM.L Full Year 2016
Judges Scientific PLC JDG.L Full Year 2016
Vectura Group PLC VEC.L Full Year 2017
Coca-Cola European Partners CCE.N Q4 2016
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L Full Year 2016
Mears Group MERG.L Full Year 2016
