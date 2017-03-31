(Adds company news items, futures)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CHESNARA: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist,
said on Friday it was "optimistic" that the UK acquisition market would become
more active as uncertainty caused by regulatory changes and Solvency II capital
rules reduces.
* BT: Britain's telecoms regulator said it planned to promote investment in
faster broadband by cutting the price that network operator BT can charge
other operators for connections with download speeds of up to 40 Mbit per
second.
* DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, spotted in 2015
that drinkers in the emerging middle class in Ghana and Cameroon were keen to
show off their new status by buying their own bottles of Johnnie Walker rather
than shots.
* BRITAIN TREASURY: The British government said on Friday it has sold a
portfolio of mortgages that were issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley to
insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone, for 11.8 billion
pounds ($14.7 billion).
* BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices fell in March for the first
time since mid-2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, another sign
that households are turning more cautious as the country prepares to leave the
European Union.
* SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require
Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection
International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to
proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA
.
* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis, Britain's largest department
store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history
repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade
down, its new boss said on Thursday.
* BRITAIN M&A: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British
companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite
expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European
Union.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer morale steadied in March but households
remain downbeat about the outlook for the economy as the process of leaving the
European Union gets underway, a survey showed on Friday.
* BREXIT: The European Union will tell Britain on Friday how it aims to
negotiate its "orderly withdrawal" from the bloc, limit uncertainties for
businesses and pave the way for a close future partnership.
* OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday as traders took profits following three
days of straight gains on the expectation that an OPEC-led crude supply cut that
was initially supposed to only last for the first half of the year would be
extended.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.06 percent at
7,369.52 on Thursday, with mining stocks providing the most support, while
stocks trading without their dividends weighed on the market.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)