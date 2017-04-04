Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* PANMURE GORDON: Panmure Gordon, the British stockbroker that has agreed to a 15.5 million pounds Qatari-backed takeover by former Barclays head Bob Diamond, said 2017 had started positively for it with first-quarter trading in line with expectations.
* ASOS: British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's integrated gas and new energies director, Maarten Wetselaar, said on Tuesday that destination clauses in long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts that have linked suppliers and customers for decades are "not really crucial".
* BP: BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.
* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct's appointment of a law firm with close links to the retailer for a governance review is an issue for shareholder Legal & General Investment Management, LGIM said in its annual report on corporate governance on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britain should aim to secure visa-free travel between the UK and the European Union in upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal could also help the sector.
* OIL: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, though a rebound in Libyan production put pressure on the market and rising U.S. drilling signalled the potential for increased supply and capped price gains.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,282.69 points on Monday, as oil-related stocks reversed course to trade lower and banks also weighed.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold, which owns 63.9 percent of Acacia Mining PLC , said its chairman and Tanzania's president met on Wednesday and agreed to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia. * BARCLAYS: Expectations have increased among current and former Barclays executives that the Serious Fraud Offi