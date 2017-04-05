April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. * TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas developer Egdon Resources to buy a stake in one of Egdon's shale gas licences, the companies said on Tuesday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Wednesday declared force majeure for all coal deliveries from its mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin, after Cyclone Debbie damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports. * BRITIAN IMMIGRATION: Britain's decision to quit the European Union and reassert control over its borders does not mean the country will tighten immigration for the world's best brains, junior business minister David Prior said on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the more hesitant Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, helped by the energy and industrials sectors, while supermarket firms Sainsbury and Morrison fell on poor sales data. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: McCarthy & Stone Plc Half Year 2017 HSS hire Group Plc Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)