April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITIAN/EU CLEARING: The European Commission will reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now and that will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EU executive's vice president said on Thursday. * BANK/EU REGULATION: The European Central Bank has proposed that large branches of foreign banks in the European Union be subject to tighter regulation and capital requirements, a move that would increase U.S. and Asian lenders' costs and also hit British banks after Brexit. * SOUTH AFRICA RAND RIGGING: Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * OIL: Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil, jumped to $56.08 per barrel before easing to be up 1.6 percent at $55.75 per barrel at 0310 GMT. * The UK blue chip index was down 0.4 percent at 7,303.20 points at its close on Thursday, with financials the biggest drag, taking almost 11 points off the index. U.S. equities had dipped on Wednesday.