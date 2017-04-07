Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executive Dennis Proctor will retire later this year after a successor has been appointed. * BRITAIN/EU CLEARING: The European Commission will reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now and that will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EU executive's vice president said on Thursday. * BANK/EU REGULATION: The European Central Bank has proposed that large branches of foreign banks in the European Union be subject to tighter regulation and capital requirements, a move that would increase U.S. and Asian lenders' costs and also hit British banks after Brexit. * SOUTH AFRICA RAND RIGGING: Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * OIL: Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil, jumped to $56.08 per barrel before easing to be up 1.6 percent at $55.75 per barrel at 0310 GMT. * The UK blue chip index was down 0.4 percent at 7,303.20 points at its close on Thursday, with financials the biggest drag, taking almost 11 points off the index. U.S. equities had dipped on Wednesday.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold, which owns 63.9 percent of Acacia Mining PLC , said its chairman and Tanzania's president met on Wednesday and agreed to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia. * BARCLAYS: Expectations have increased among current and former Barclays executives that the Serious Fraud Offi