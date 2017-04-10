(Adds company news items, futures) April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million). * BARCLAYS: British regulators are investigating Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays , and the bank itself over a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday. * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd , said on Sunday it paid $4 billion in taxes and royalties globally in 2016, a 12 percent drop on 2015 that primarily reflected lower earnings. * CAPITAL & COUNTIES: British property developer Capital & Counties said on Friday it has sold its exhibition business for 296 million pounds ($367 mln) to a group of institutional investors. * SKY PLC: The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal. * EXPERIAN: Credit bureau Experian Plc has joined forces with technology firm BioCatch to use behavioral biometrics to help its clients spot fraudsters applying for credit cards and other lending products online, the companies said on Friday. * GREEN INVESTMENT BANK: Australian investment bank Macquarie looked set to acquire Britain's Green Investment Bank (GIB) after a court rejected the claim of a rival bidder on Friday. * BRITAIN EMISSION: Britain's automotive industry body defended diesel cars on Monday, as the government prepares to announce proposals for improving air quality which could follow London in making it more expensive to use the most polluting vehicles. * EUROPEAN INSURERS: Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,349.37 points at its close on Friday as oil stocks extended gains, bucking a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)