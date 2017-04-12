April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton, on Wednesday dismissed a wide-ranging proposal by shareholder Elliott Advisors to overhaul its corporate strategy and sell off oil interests, saying the costs would far outweigh the benefits. * BARCLAYS: Investors have warned that it is “entirely possible” that British regulators would force Barclays' chief executive out of the job, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2oV6IMG). * RBS: Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court at the start of June over claims the lender misled investors over its 2008 share sale, a draft timetable released on Tuesday showed. * EU-BANKS REGULATIONS: The European Union's markets watchdog will issue guidance and possible curbs for national regulators in coming weeks to stop a "race to the bottom" to attract UK-based financial firms after Brexit, it said on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.2 percent on Tuesday, after hitting earlier in the session a three-week high, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco Plc Full Year 2017 Tesco Plc WH Smith Plc Half Year 2017 WH Smith Plc Carr's Group Plc Half Year 2017 Carr's Group Plc Dunelm Group Plc Dunelm Group Plc Trading Statement Pagegroup Plc Pagegroup Plc Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)