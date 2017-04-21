(Adds company news, futures)

April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* RESTAURANT: Restaurant Group said finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.

* RECKITT: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.

* DIAGEO: Alcoholic drinks giant Diageo plans to cut roughly 100 jobs in Scotland, at a time when Britain's workforce is facing uncertainty over the nation's impending exit from the European Union.

* SHELL: Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully implement it by 2023, CBC News reported on Thursday.

* BP PLC: BP Plc is considering the sale of its stakes in three Canadian oil sands projects, people familiar with the matter told Reuters this week, as part of the British oil company's strategy of retreating from non-core businesses.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline must pay $3 million to a woman who sued the drug company over the death of her husband, a lawyer who committed suicide after taking a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil, a U.S. jury said on Thursday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told bankers on Thursday that financial regulations devised after the 2008-09 crisis cannot be set in stone, and must be flexible enough to deal with unintended consequences and unexpected gaps.

* IMMIGRATION: British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to stick to her pledge to reduce annual net migration to below 100,000 a year, she said on Thursday, as her governing Conservatives put together their manifesto for a snap election in June.

* OIL: Oil traded steady on Friday, though it was set for its biggest weekly drop in about a month over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to a market that has been dogged by oversupply for more than two years. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $52.99 per barrel at 0323 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday, despite coming under pressure this week after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election, a move that sent sterling to a more than six-month high.

