May 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points at 7,537 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
0.29 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
* ICAG: British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at
London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the
airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on
Monday.
* LSE: London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's
fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in
cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
* RBS: A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has
accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that aimed to call disgraced
former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash
call in 2008.
* BATS: British American Tobacco will expand sales of its "glo"
tobacco-heating device to Tokyo and Osaka from July and roll it out nationwide
by year-end, intensifying a battle with Philip Morris International for a share
of Japan's vaping market.
* CO-OP BANK: The Co-operative Bank is aiming to launch a
debt-for-equity swap — where some investors swap their bonds for shares at a
loss — within a fortnight, in order to complete the process before £400m of
senior bonds mature in September, the Financial Time reported on Monday, citing
sources. on.ft.com/2s8WgQe
* ALAWWAL BANK: Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent
owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise
it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT Group Plc has begun
informal talks with representatives of its retired staff about a plan to cap
their pensions and ease one of the biggest challenges facing the company, the
Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.
* ALFA FINANCIAL: Shares in Alfa Financial , which provides
software for the asset finance industry, rose sharply on their London Stock
Exchange debut on Friday, making the listing London's biggest this year by
market capitalisation.
* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General said it will move
some of its investment management operations to Ireland to ensure it can
continue to serve its customers after Brexit, while rival Aviva is
turning its Irish branches into subsidiaries.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent after touching a record high
earlier on Friday, as sterling slid on a poll showing a narrower lead for the
ruling party less than two weeks before a general election.
