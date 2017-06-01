June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * POLL: Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in Britain's June 8 election, according to a projection by polling company YouGov, raising the prospect of political turmoil just as formal Brexit talks begin. * BARCLAYS: Barclays will sell shares worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Wednesday, marking another stage in its exit from the continent to focus more on the United States and Britain. * BHP: BHP's board is expected to select a new chairman at its June meeting to replace long-serving former Ford Motor Co boss Jac Nasser, according to two sources familiar with the matter. * RECKITT BENCKISER: The sale of Reckitt Benckiser Group's North American food business, which could fetch more than $3 billion, has kicked off with information packages going out to industry players, according to sources familiar with the matter. * BHP: BHP Billiton, said on Thursday it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a month after a costly strike came to an end. * LONMIN: South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive said. * FCA: Britain's markets watchdog - The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - said it had asked about 20 asset managers and investment firms to spell out how Brexit would affect their ability to continue serving European Union customers. * The UK blue chip index ended its strongest month of the year little changed on Wednesday at 7519.95 on a choppy day for sterling, as polls painted a cloudy picture of next week's general election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey Plc Full-Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)