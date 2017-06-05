(Adds company news items, futures) June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7555.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.13 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * LONDON ATTACKS: Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars. * SHAWBROOK: The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for Shawbrook Group said on Monday they had increased their offer price for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent. * BBA: British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June. * DX/MENZIES: UK mail delivery firm DX Group agreed to acquire John Menzies' distribution arm through a reverse takeover on Monday, securing backing from its largest investors after terms of the deal were revised. * ASTRAZENECA: Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday. * BHP: BHP Billiton Chief Executive , Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has not met with activist hedge fund Elliott Management since their talks in Barcelona last month and declined to comment on whether another meeting was scheduled. * OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado has struck an overseas deal with an unnamed regional European retailer, a year and a half after missing a self-imposed deadline to secure one. * BP: BP is ready to buy gas from Russia's Rosneft from 2019 after obtaining permission from Russian officials, TASS news agency quoted BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley as saying on Friday. * ICAG: The Unite trade union has notified British Airways that cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are ready to hold four more days of strikes, starting on June 16, a spokeswoman said on Friday. * AIRLINES: A deadly attack in London and debate over travel restrictions in the United States put safety concerns high on the agenda as global airline executives gathered on Sunday for the industry's largest meeting of the year. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British factory output is on track for its fastest growth since 2014 this year as a stronger world economy offsets uncertainty about future exports to the European Union, but the outlook for 2018 is darker, an industry trade body said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index rose 0.05 percent at close on Friday, while the domestically focused mid cap FTSE 250 index inched down 0.04 percent, reversing earlier gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)