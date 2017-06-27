(Adds company news, futures)
June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down
0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* PETROFAC: British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on
Tuesday said it expected an underlying net profit of $135-$145 million for the
first-half of 2017 as higher bidding activity in its core markets led to a
strong order book.
* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store
operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new
strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more
volatile.
* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour
grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo
in the cut-throat online supermarket sector.
* MKANGO RESOURCES: Mkango Resources , one of a handful of
rare earth miners outside China, aims to start production in Malawi in 2020 to
catch an expected leap in demand for the metals that are used in electric
vehicles and other new technologies.
* OIL: Crude oil futures were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on
Tuesday as the market took a breather following three days of gains with a
supply glut keeping a lid on prices.
* GOLD: Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible
interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,446.80 points on Monday,
as banks joined a broader European rally and steadier crude oil prices supported
energy firms.
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)