UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * AMEC FOSTER/JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc , which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business. * WPP: WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored. * HURRICANE ENERGY: Hurricane Energy plans to raise $520 million for test drilling at its Lancaster oilfield in the North Sea, a major milestone for the project that could breathe new life into the ageing offshore basin. * OIL: Crude oil futures on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-May, ending five weeks of losses with prices underpinned by a decline in U.S. output. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday, supported by a plunging dollar and declining stocks but hawkish comments from major central banks suggesting a shift toward tighter monetary policies kept the bullion shy of major gains. * COPPER: London copper was steady near the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Friday and looked set to rack up a 7-percent gain in the first half of the year, with prices supported by a weaker dollar and brighter factory growth China. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, caught up in a broad slide driven by concerns over central banks potentially tightening policy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SerVision Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release TLA Worldwide Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release LMS Capital Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
* Rolls-Royce: Rolls-Royce has plans for a new test plant in Derby, making way for its biggest single investment into the UK in more than a decade, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.(http://on.ft.com/2siPGdF) * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69
