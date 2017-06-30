(Adds company news, futures)

June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TRINITY MIRROR: British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.

* OLD MUTUAL: The chief executive of Old Mutual's U.S. fund arm is standing down, the Anglo-South African financial services firm said on Friday as it prepares to break itself into four parts.

* MEC FOSTER/JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc , which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.

* WPP: WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored.

* HURRICANE ENERGY: Hurricane Energy plans to raise $520 million for test drilling at its Lancaster oilfield in the North Sea, a major milestone for the project that could breathe new life into the ageing offshore basin.

* OIL: Crude oil futures on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-May, ending five weeks of losses with prices underpinned by a decline in U.S. output.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday, supported by a plunging dollar and declining stocks but hawkish comments from major central banks suggesting a shift toward tighter monetary policies kept the bullion shy of major gains.

* COPPER: London copper was steady near the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Friday and looked set to rack up a 7-percent gain in the first half of the year, with prices supported by a weaker dollar and brighter factory growth China.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, caught up in a broad slide driven by concerns over central banks potentially tightening policy.

