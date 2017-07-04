July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ASTRAZENECA: High Court papers indicate a dispute between drug companies
AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc after AstraZeneca CEO
Pascal Soriot sought to impose a 12-month notice period on a key lieutenant when
he tried to join its rival GlaxoSmithKline, according to court documents, The
Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2tJPMv0
* BARCLAYS: Four former Barclays Plc directors have been released
on bail after appearing in court in London on Monday to face charges that they
conspired to commit fraud during the bank's 12 billion pound ($15.56
billion)emergency fundraising in 2008, The Telegraph reported on Monday. bit.ly/2uDADI0
* BRITAIN-EU: The British government sought to reassure drug companies and
biotech firms on Monday by calling for continued co-operation with the European
Union over drug regulation after Brexit.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: One of the Bank of England's interest rate-setters said
on Monday he favoured keeping borrowing costs at their historic low, despite a
shift among some of his peers at the central bank in favour of a first hike in a
decade.
* GOLD: Gold edged higher early Tuesday, supported by an easing dollar, but
was still near seven-week lows hit in the previous session when it posted its
biggest one-day percentage loss since November.
* OIL: Oil prices retreated in early Asian trade on Tuesday, halting a run
of eight straight days of gains on signs that a relentless rise in U.S. crude
production is running out of steam.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,377.09 points on
Monday, bolstered by strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies
as oil prices firmed.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Solid State Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
RM Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Imagination Technologies Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
St. Modwen Properties Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
J Sainsbury Q1 Trading Statement Release
Staffline Interim Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Justin Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)