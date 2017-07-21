FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21
#London Market Report
July 21, 2017 / 5:37 AM / in 2 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points higher at 7490 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
   
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's
 Zaldivar copper mine failed to reach a wage deal on Thursday and agreed
to extend government-mediated talks into next week, the union said.
    * TEN GROUP: Concierge service company Ten Group has appointed Jefferies to
oversee a flotation on the junior AIM market, Sky News reported on
Thursday. 
    * BRITAIN BUSINESS: Britain's Chambers of Commerce (BCC), an employers
group, warned the government it needed to engage in "sustained and structured"
discussions with business over Brexit and avoid an abrupt departure from the
bloc.
    * BRITAIN IMMIGRATION: The British government should agree an implementation
period for curbs to immigration from the European Union after Britain leaves the
bloc to allow businesses time to adapt, a committee of lawmakers said in a
report published on Friday.
    * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Friday ahead of a key meeting of
major oil producing nations next week, sitting below the $50 per barrel level
that was briefly breached for the first time in 6 weeks in the previous
session.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up 0.77 pct at 7487.87 points
on Thursday, outperforming pan-European STOXX 600 as European shares
dropped as a jump in the bloc's currency following the European Central Bank's
policy meeting weighed on exporters.     
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Beazley                                      Interim Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties Properties                Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining PLC                            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Vodafone Group PLC                           Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 Euromoney Institutional Investor             Trading Statement Release
 Close Brothers                               Trading Statement Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)

