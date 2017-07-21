UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, reported better-than-expected 2.2 percent revenue growth in its first quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Italy and Spain and an acceleration in demand in Turkey.

* PAYSAFE: A consortium of Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners has made a 2.86 billion pound ($3.71 billion) bid for payments processing company Paysafe Group, joining a growing number of deals in the sector.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a rise in first-half pretax profit, buoyed by strong growth in its U.S. specialty lines business and investment gains.

* ACACIA MINING: Acacia Mining is targeting the lower end of its production guidance for the year after its first-half results were hit by Tanzania's ban on the export of its concentrates, the gold miner said on Friday.

* CLOSE BROTHERS: British lender Close Brothers Group reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine failed to reach a wage deal on Thursday and agreed to extend government-mediated talks into next week, the union said.

* TEN GROUP: Concierge service company Ten Group has appointed Jefferies to oversee a flotation on the junior AIM market, Sky News reported on Thursday.

* BRITAIN BUSINESS: Britain's Chambers of Commerce (BCC), an employers group, warned the government it needed to engage in "sustained and structured" discussions with business over Brexit and avoid an abrupt departure from the bloc.

* BRITAIN IMMIGRATION: The British government should agree an implementation period for curbs to immigration from the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc to allow businesses time to adapt, a committee of lawmakers said in a report published on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Friday ahead of a key meeting of major oil producing nations next week, sitting below the $50 per barrel level that was briefly breached for the first time in 6 weeks in the previous session.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up 0.77 pct at 7487.87 points on Thursday, outperforming pan-European STOXX 600 as European shares dropped as a jump in the bloc's currency following the European Central Bank's policy meeting weighed on exporters.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Today's Uk Papers

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)