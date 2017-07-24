UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported second-quarter sales that fell 2 percent, after last month's global cyber attack disrupted its operations.

* CRANSWICK: British food products supplier Cranswick Plc reported a 27 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in sales volumes in its domestic market.

GLENCORE: Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

* BAKKAVOR: Bakkavor, one of the biggest suppliers of ready meals to Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, is exploring plans for a stock market float that could value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds, The Times reported on Sunday.(bit.ly/2gVBiTo)

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL: Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail, the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.

* AIM: Companies leaving London's junior stock market because a broker or investment bank has quit as their adviser has hit a record this year, an accountancy firm specialising in the sector said.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British households' financial situation has deteriorated at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed on Monday.

* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper CMCU3 was trading up 0.1 percent at $6,013 a tonne by 0520 GMT, following a 0.8-percent gain in the previous session when prices reached their highest since March 1 at $6,051.

* GOLD: Gold prices touched their highest in four weeks on Monday, supported by political uncertainty in the United States that pushed the dollar to its lowest in over a year. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254.31 per ounce at 0346 GMT. It earlier hit a 4-week high of $1,257.18 an ounce, having risen 2.1 percent last week.

* OIL: Oil prices gained on Monday after a steep fall the session before, buoyed by expectations that a joint OPEC and non-OPEC meeting later in the day may address rising output in Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members so far exempt from a push to cut production.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent on Friday but had its strongest weekly gains in two months, sheltered from the battering European stocks experienced at the mercy of a strong euro, while mid-caps had their best week in nearly a year.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Today's Uk Papers

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)