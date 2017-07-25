FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25
#London Market Report
July 25, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points at 7395.3 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    

    * BOE: The Bank of England said on Monday it could force banks to hold more
capital as an "insurance policy" to protect the wider economy in case the rapid
growth in consumer credit turns sour.
    * RIO: Britain's anti-fraud regulator has opened an investigation into
suspected corruption in Australian-British miner Rio Tinto Plc's
business conduct in the Republic of Guinea, the agency said.
    * ACACIA: Tanzania has issued a notice demanding $190 billion in unpaid
taxes, penalties and interest from Acacia Mining, the gold mining
company said on Monday, adding it did not believe it owed the money. 

    * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta has signed a wage deal with
workers at its Zaldivar copper mine, the company and the union said on Monday,
calming fears of a possible labor action.
    * SHELL: Shell's Nigerian subsidiary has shut its 180,000
barrel-per-day Trans Niger pipeline in Nigeria due to a leak, the company said
in a statement on Monday, effectively shutting in exports of Bonny Light crude
oil. 
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia
pledged to curb exports from next month and OPEC called on several members to
boost compliance with production cuts to help rein in global oversupply and
tackle flagging prices. 
    * COPPER: London copper struck its highest level since mid-February
on Tuesday after a unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar
fanned upside technical momentum.
    * Britain's top share index fell on Monday as heavyweight Reckitt Benckiser
 dropped following its results while energy firms and airlines were also
weaker, with just a handful of defensive stocks in positive territory. The FTSE
100 index was down 0.8 percent at 7,396.04 points percent by 0847 GMT. 

    
        * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Virgin Money Holdings             Half Year 2017 Virgin Money Holdings
 (UK) PLC                          (UK) PLC Earnings Release
 Spectris PLC                      Half Year 2017 Spectris PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Croda International               Half Year 2017 Croda International PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Release
 SEGRO PLC                         Half Year 2017 SEGRO PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Rathbone Brothers PLC             Half Year 2017 Rathbone Brothers PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 Victrex PLC                       Q3 2017 Victrex PLC Interim Management
                                   Statement Release
 Gresham Technologies              Half Year 2017 Gresham Technologies
 PLC                               PLC Earnings Release
 Games Workshop Group              Full Year 2017 Games Workshop Group
 PLC                               PLC Earnings Release
 Domino's Pizza Group              Half Year 2017 Domino's Pizza Group
 PLC                               PLC Earnings Release
 Tyman PLC                         Half Year 2017 Tyman PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Informa PLC                       Half Year 2017 Informa PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Pentair plc                       Q2 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Release
 Provident Financial               Half Year 2017 Provident Financial PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Release
 Intermediate Capital              Intermediate Capital Group PLC Trading
 Group PLC                         Statement Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                    Full Year 2017 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Spectris PLC                      Half Year 2017 Spectris PLC Earnings
                                   Presentation
 Victrex PLC                       Q3 2017 Victrex PLC Interim Management
                                   Statement Call
 Provident Financial               Half Year 2017 Provident Financial PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Presentation
 SEGRO PLC                         Half Year 2017 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call
 Domino's Pizza Group              Half Year 2017 Domino's Pizza Group
 PLC                               PLC Earnings Presentation
 Polymetal                         Q2 2017 Polymetal International PLC
 International PLC                 Production Results Release
 Croda International               Half Year 2017 Croda International PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Presentation
 Informa PLC                       Half Year 2017 Informa PLC Earnings
                                   Presentation
 Gresham Technologies              Half Year 2017 Gresham Technologies
 PLC                               PLC Earnings Call
 Pentair plc                       Q2 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Call
 Polymetal                         Q2 2017 Polymetal International PLC
 International PLC                 Production Results Call
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
