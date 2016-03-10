(Adds company news, updates futures)

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent by 0746 GMT ahead of the cash market open on Thursday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,146.32 on Wednesday, lifted by insurer Prudential after it announced a special dividend with results that beat expectations.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest grocer, reported an expected fall in annual profit on Thursday, as the industry's brutal price war took its toll.

* HOME RETAIL: Home Retail, the retailer at the centre of a bidding war, said sales at its Argos stores open over a year fell 1.1 percent in the eight weeks to Feb. 27, an improvement on the year overall, helped by its upgraded home delivery service.

* SAVILLS: International estate agent Savills posted a 21 percent rise in pre-tax profit to a better-than-expected 121.4 million pounds ($172 million) in 2015 as it benefited from expansion across the United States and growing profitability in Europe, it said on Thursday.

* MICHAEL PAGE: British staff recruitment firm Michael Page warned it had seen trading conditions worsen in China and Hong Kong as it posted a 15 percent rise in full year profit of 91 million pounds ($129 million).

* AVIVA: British insurer Aviva posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 2.7 billion pounds ($3.83 billion) on Thursday and said its integration plans with Friends Life were ahead of schedule.

* ALDERMORE: Aldermore Group Plc reported a better-than-expected increase in full-year pre-tax profit as the up-and-coming British bank issued more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

* LSEG: Nasdaq Inc said it would buy U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG , freeing up capital for the European company to pursue it plans to potentially merge with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

* AMERC FOSTER WHEELER: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as it exits some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in the next 15 months.

* EUROPEAN MONETARY POLICY: The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.

* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property prices kept up a rapid pace of growth in February, but increases are likely to slow in the months to come as higher taxes on landlords take effect, property valuers said on Thursday.

* EX-DIVS: Barclays, BHP Billiton, CRH, Direct Line , Land Securities and Shire will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 5.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)