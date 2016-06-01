June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,230.79, breaking a three-month streak of gains after the results of a telephone poll showed British voters were favouring a vote to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum. * SABMiller: World's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev gained conditional approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller from South African anti-trust regulators, bringing the deal closer to fruition. * HSBC: HSBC has begun cutting senior posts in its investment banking division in a cull that could lead to dozens of staff worldwide losing their jobs, according to sources with direct knowledge of the cuts. * OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual on Tuesday proposed a maximum pay-out for chief executive Bruce Hemphill of 1,000 percent of his 2016 base salary in the firm's managed separation incentive plan. * COPPER: London copper fell on Wednesday, taking a hit from a strong dollar after U.S. consumer spending blew past expectations and raised prospects of an interest rate rise soon, and a mixed outlook for China's manufacturing growth in May. * OIL: Oil prices fell early on Wednesday as production from the major Middle East exporters was expected to remain high or even increase just as concerns over the state of China's economy weighed on its fuel demand outlook. * BREXIT: The heads of some of Britain's biggest manufacturers warned that leaving the European Union would trigger widescale job losses and a business survey showed the weakest economic outlook in over three years due to uncertainty over the referendum. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Telford Homes PLC Full Year Halfords Group PLC Full Year Londonmetric Property PLC Full Year Fusionex International PLC Half Year Wolseley PLC Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)