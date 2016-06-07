(Updates futures, adds company news items)

June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,273.40 points on Monday, with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining index to a one-month high, although housebuilders fell on concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on the country's EU membership.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would sell up to 10 percent of its oil and gas production, leaving up to 10 countries to cut costs following its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.

* ICAP/TULLETT: Britain's competition watchdog said it would refer the proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc for an in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies were able to address some of its concerns.

* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc said on Tuesday it was considering demerging its price comparison website Gocompare.com.

* GLENCORE: A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for special high-grade zinc, driving up its price.

* OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger walked away.

* BP: BP Plc plans to restart the catalytic reformer at the 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery this week after completing a 10-week overhaul on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

* BHP: BHP Billiton on Monday announced a $7.4 million donation to Peking University to develop technology to capture carbon emissions from the iron and steel industries.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of Sports Direct , is set to face tough questions from British lawmakers on Tuesday over working practices at his sportswear firm.

* BRITAIN RETAIL: British shoppers parted with more of their cash in May but uncertainty about the economy is likely to keep a lid on sales growth, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* BREXIT: Britons narrowly favour remaining in the European Union according to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers, in contrast to surveys released on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead.

* COPPER: London copper came off a touch on Tuesday but remained near four-week highs as the dollar stayed under pressure after Fe Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike was on the horizon but did not specify when.

* BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting a seven-month high a day earlier, but market momentum appeared strong on a weak dollar, French refinery restarts, Nigerian oil infrastructure attacks and falling U.S. crude inventories.

