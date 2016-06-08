June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,284.53,
chalking up its third straight day of gains, as a rise in oil and energy shares
offset weaker mining stocks.
* VODAFONE: Sky Network Ltd on Wednesday said it is in discussions
with Vodafone Group Plc about a possible merger of their New Zealand
businesses.
* RIO TINTO: Resources giant Rio Tinto has released a cash
tender offer to purchase $3 billion of debt in its second major buyback in as
many months.
* GSK: An experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis developed by Johnson &
Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline slowed joint damage and improved
symptoms of the disease, meeting the main goals of a large, late stage trial,
according to data released on Tuesday.
* BAT: Indonesian cigarette maker PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk
is set to raise nearly 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) after pricing
its planned rights issue at 480 rupiah per share. Bentoel was 85.6 percent-owned
by British American Tobacco PLC as of December 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc is likely to announce
this week a sale of its Turkish unit Kipa and British restaurant chain
Giraffe, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
* SABMILLER: Moody's changes its review of SABMiller's A3 rating to
review for downgrade, from direction uncertain.
* LSE: Deutsche Boerse employees have sharply criticised the
terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and
the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be
based in Frankfurt.
* BREXIT: Public support for the European Union has fallen sharply in its
biggest member states over the past year, a survey showed on Tuesday, weeks
before Britons vote on whether to leave the 28-nation bloc.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron accused those campaigning for Britain
to leave the European Union of lying, saying on Tuesday he had to challenge
their views after watching TV news bulletins.
* OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day to their highest in about eight
months on Wednesday, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil
industry and strong Chinese demand.
* COPPER: London copper was mired near its lowest in a fortnight on
Wednesday after hefty stock builds in Asian warehouses underlined the tepid
state of Chinese demand, with focus also turning to trade data later in the
session.
