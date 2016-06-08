(Adds company news items, updates futures)
June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,284.53,
chalking up its third straight day of gains, as a rise in oil and energy shares
offset weaker mining stocks.
* VODAFONE: Sky Network Ltd on Wednesday said it is in discussions
with Vodafone Group Plc about a possible merger of their New Zealand
businesses.
* RIO TINTO: Resources giant Rio Tinto has released a cash
tender offer to purchase $3 billion of debt in its second major buyback in as
many months.
* GSK: An experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis developed by Johnson &
Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline slowed joint damage and improved
symptoms of the disease, meeting the main goals of a large, late stage trial,
according to data released on Tuesday.
* BAT: Indonesian cigarette maker PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk
is set to raise nearly 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) after pricing
its planned rights issue at 480 rupiah per share. Bentoel was 85.6 percent-owned
by British American Tobacco PLC as of December 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc is likely to announce
this week a sale of its Turkish unit Kipa and British restaurant chain
Giraffe, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
* SABMILLER: Moody's changes its review of SABMiller's A3 rating to
review for downgrade, from direction uncertain.
* SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket,
on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that it
did not expect market conditions to improve any time soon.
* LSE: Deutsche Boerse employees have sharply criticised the
terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and
the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be
based in Frankfurt.
* BOOHOO.COM: Boohoo.com Plc, a British online fashion retailer,
nudged up its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, after a rise in new
customers helped first-quarter revenue beat its expectations.
* CMC MARKETS: British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc
reported a jump in full-year pretax profit as its clients traded more during
heightened market volatility.
* UK ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday that
it was consulting on National Grid Plc's request to recover the costs of
two contracts for grid services that it agreed with SSE Plc and Drax
Group Plc.
* BREXIT: Public support for the European Union has fallen sharply in its
biggest member states over the past year, a survey showed on Tuesday, weeks
before Britons vote on whether to leave the 28-nation bloc.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron accused those campaigning for Britain
to leave the European Union of lying, saying on Tuesday he had to challenge
their views after watching TV news bulletins.
* OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day to their highest in about eight
months on Wednesday, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil
industry and strong Chinese demand.
* COPPER: London copper was mired near its lowest in a fortnight on
Wednesday after hefty stock builds in Asian warehouses underlined the tepid
state of Chinese demand, with focus also turning to trade data later in the
session.
