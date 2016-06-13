(Adds futures, news item)

June 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 27 points, or 0.4 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down over 1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,115.13 points on Friday, hit by a drop in grocer Tesco and major financial and commodity stocks, while uncertainty over the vote on European Union membership also weighed on the market.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet has explored setting up a separate European business if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: The former CEO of a software company is suing RBS for allegedly conspiring to push the business into administration to benefit from its sale, court filings show, in the latest case to allege misconduct by the bank's restructuring division.

* GLENCORE: Executives at a metals warehouse firm owned by commodities group Glencore allegedly ordered workers to falsify documents in New Orleans to manipulate the zinc market, according to a complaint filed by zinc purchasers in a U.S. Federal Court.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: De Beers will sell its 50 percent stake in Botswana's sole coal mine to the government as part of a plan by the diamond producer's parent company Anglo American to whittle down its commodities portfolio.

* BHS: British retail tycoon Philip Green has called for the resignation of the chair of a lawmakers' committee probing the collapse of the BHS department store chain he used to own, accusing him of seeking to destroy the billionaire's reputation.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct has written to the administrator for British retailer BHS about trying to buy some of its shops, a spokesman for the sports goods chain said on Sunday.

* ASDA: Wal Mart stores Inc is finalizing plans to name its China boss Sean Clarke as Chief Executive of Asda, Sky News reported.

* SABLE MINING: Sable Mining Chief Executive Officer Andrew Groves said on Friday that his indictment this week by a grand jury in Liberia in relation to a corruption investigation was politically motivated.

* UBM: Cision, a public relations software provider controlled by private equity firm GTCR LLC, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy press release distributor PR Newswire from UBM Plc on condition that it sell a media contact database, the Justice Department said on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold hit a near four-week high early Monday, supported by weaker Asian stocks as investors turned towards safe-haven assets ahead of this week's central bank meetings and Britain's June 23 referendum on its European Union membership.

* UK REFERENDUM: Britain's influence in the European Union will be stronger if it votes to remain in the bloc in a June 23 referendum, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday with the latest polls showing Britons almost evenly split over whether to stay or go.

The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union fell to 68.5 percent on Monday, down around 10 percentage points from last week, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

* CHINA GROWTH: Growth in China's fixed-asset investment slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000 in January-May as a boost from record credit growth seemed to be already fading, putting expectations of further stimulus back on the table.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)