June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20
points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,044.97 points on
Monday, as widespread unease about the country's looming European Union
membership vote weighed on markets.
* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20
billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil lawsuit seeking environmental and property
damages for last year's deadly Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed. Saramco
is a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd.
* BP: Venezuelan state-run PDVSA has discharged another cargo of U.S. crude
sold by BP after waiting times of more than a month related to payment
problems that were solved this month under a swap agreement, according to
sources close to the deal.
* PERSIMMON: A large investor has called for British housebuilder Persimmon
Plc to scale back an executive pay plan that could see its management
share in windfalls of almost 600 million pounds ($857 million) over the next six
years.
* GLENCORE: Coal is an investment opportunity as global demand will grow and
a halt in spending would halve seaborne supplies in 15 years' time, Glencore
said on Monday, adding its own coal operations would be depleted by
2035 without new funds.
* UK JOBS: Nerves around Britain's future in Europe dragged on British
employers' hiring plans last quarter, according to a survey from a recruitment
company that warned of an acute skills shortage if Britain leaves the European
Union.
* UK REFERENDUM: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso issued a fresh warning
against renewed strength in the yen, saying that he would "firmly respond" if
rapid and speculative moves persisted in the foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)