June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 41
points, or 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,966.80 points on
Wednesday, as a rally in metals prices following a weaker dollar boosted basic
resources stocks, although housebuilders came under pressure ahead of a vote on
the country's European Union membership.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA
and BHP Billiton, no longer expects to resume mining
operations this year, Benedito Waldson, the company's head of human resources,
told Reuters on Wednesday.
* POUNDLAND: South Africa's Steinhoff has bought 23 percent of
Poundland and is considering a full cash bid for the British no-frills
homeware chain in its latest attempt to expand in Europe.
* SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its
subsidiary in the Philippines, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC), is
in the process of preparing an initial public offering of its shares.
* BHS: Retail tycoon Philip Green admitted to British lawmakers on Wednesday
he had erred in selling BHS to a former bankrupt and promised to help fix a
gaping hole in the pension scheme of the collapsed department store chain he
owned for 15 years.
* EX-DIVS: 3I Group Plc, Mediclinic International Plc and
Severn Trent Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.11 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters
calculations
* OIL: Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, heading for a sixth
day of declines, following a lower-than-expected draw on U.S. stockpiles and
amid worries Britain might leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union would shake the bloc
and require a concerted effort to ensure its stability, German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday.
