June 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50 points, or 0.8 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 5,922.12, after falling to 5,899.97, its lowest since late February, due to growing nervousness about next week's vote on UK membership of the European Union. * BP: Oil major BP Plc is unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's IPO, Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday. * SHELL: Energy major Shell and Russia's gas major Gazprom will jointly invest $13 billion in three projects in Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. * BARCLAYS: Barclays has described as "fundamentally misconceived" a $1.0 billion-plus lawsuit brought by British financier Amanda Staveley over the bank's emergency fundraising from Gulf investors at the height of the credit crisis in 2008. * NATIONAL GRID: British lawmakers called on Friday for the operation of the country's energy transmission network to be transferred from National Grid to an independent system operator, similar to the model used in the United States. * BREXIT/STOCKS:Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index could fall to as low as 5,000, down about 16 percent from current levels, if the country votes to leave the European Union in next week's referendum, Morgan Stanley said on Thursday. * BRITAIN POLITICS: A British member of parliament was shot dead in the street on Thursday, causing deep shock across Britain and the suspension of campaigning for next week's referendum on the country's EU membership. * HSBC: A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said on Thursday it will pay $1.575 billion to end a 14-year-old shareholder class action lawsuit stemming from the Household International consumer finance business that the British bank bought in 2003. * COPPER: London copper rose on Friday following 2 percent losses in the previous session as the dollar paused after recent gains, but volumes were thin as trading slows into the northern hemisphere summer. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)