(Adds company news item, futures)
June 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50
points, or 0.8 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 5,922.12, after falling
to 5,899.97, its lowest since late February, due to growing nervousness about
next week's vote on UK membership of the European Union.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has sold its Dobbies
Garden Centres business for 217 million pounds ($309.4 million), continuing with
its plan to dispose of some of its businesses.
* BP: Oil major BP Plc is unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's IPO,
Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters at the St Petersburg International
Economic Forum on Thursday.
* SHELL: Energy major Shell and Russia's gas major Gazprom
will jointly invest $13 billion in three projects in Russia, Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays has described as "fundamentally misconceived"
a $1.0 billion-plus lawsuit brought by British financier Amanda Staveley over
the bank's emergency fundraising from Gulf investors at the height of the credit
crisis in 2008.
* NATIONAL GRID: British lawmakers called on Friday for the operation of the
country's energy transmission network to be transferred from National Grid
to an independent system operator, similar to the model used in the United
States.
* BREXIT/STOCKS:Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index could fall
to as low as 5,000, down about 16 percent from current levels, if the country
votes to leave the European Union in next week's referendum, Morgan Stanley said
on Thursday.
* BRITAIN POLITICS: A British member of parliament was shot dead in the
street on Thursday, causing deep shock across Britain and the suspension of
campaigning for next week's referendum on the country's EU membership.
* HSBC: A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said on Thursday it will pay
$1.575 billion to end a 14-year-old shareholder class action lawsuit stemming
from the Household International consumer finance business that the British bank
bought in 2003.
* BREXIT/STOCKS:Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index could fall
to as low as 5,000, down about 16 percent from current levels, if the country
votes to leave the European Union in next week's referendum, Morgan Stanley said
on Thursday.
* BRITAIN POLITICS: A British member of parliament was shot dead in the
street on Thursday, causing deep shock across Britain and the suspension of
campaigning for next week's referendum on the country's EU membership.
* COPPER: London copper rose on Friday following 2 percent losses in the
previous session as the dollar paused after recent gains, but volumes were thin
as trading slows into the northern hemisphere summer.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)