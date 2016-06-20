June 20 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100
index opening up 169-171 points on Monday, or as much as 2.8 percent, according
* The UK blue chip index rose 1.2 percent to close at 6,021.09 points on
Friday, as stocks hit by concerns over a possible exit by Britain from the EU
rebounded, though it posted its third straight week of losses.
* BREXIT: Campaigning for Britain's referendum on EU membership resumed on
Sunday after a three-day hiatus following the killing of a British lawmaker. Two
opinion polls published on Saturday showed 'In' regained the lead, while a third
one showed a narrowing lead for the 'Out' camp.
Finance Minister George Osborne said on Sunday the hit to Britain's economy
from a vote to leave could be more severe than the most likely scenario forecast
by the government.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $35 million to end private U.S.
antitrust litigation claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other
banks to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron
ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on
Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Majestic Wine Plc Full Year 2016 Majestic
Wine Plc Earnings Release
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)