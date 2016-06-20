(Adds futures, Zegona, Circassia, GlaxoSmithKline)

June 20 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 169-171 points on Monday, or as much as 2.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 2.8 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index rose 1.2 percent to close at 6,021.09 points on Friday, as stocks hit by concerns over a possible exit by Britain from the EU rebounded, though it posted its third straight week of losses.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its experimental combination therapy for a chronic lung problem met the main goal of a late-stage study, allowing the company to apply for marketing of the drug by the end of 2016.

* ZEGONA: British investment firm Zegona said it would push ahead with talks to buy Yoigo after reaching agreement with the Spanish budget mobile operator's biggest shareholder Telia.

* CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC: Drug developer Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc said its cat allergy treatment failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study, due to a marked placebo effect.

* BREXIT: Britain's departure from the European Union could lead to political instability within the bloc and slow down further integration, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said.

Campaigning for Britain's referendum on EU membership resumed on Sunday after a three-day hiatus following the killing of a British lawmaker. Two opinion polls published on Saturday showed 'In' regained the lead, while a third one showed a narrowing lead for the 'Out' camp.

Finance Minister George Osborne said on Sunday the hit to Britain's economy from a vote to leave could be more severe than the most likely scenario forecast by the government.

For a summary Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on:

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $35 million to end private U.S. antitrust litigation claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other banks to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on Monday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)