June 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down by around 25 points on Tuesday, or 0.4 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index rose 3 percent on Monday to close at 6,204 points, its best single-day gain since February, after polls showed the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU gained ground.

* BREXIT: Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.

Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of staying in the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

* SENIOR: British engineering firm Senior Plc said revenue at its Flexonics unit would be lower in the second half of this year as compared with the first, hurt by challenging market conditions in the heavy truck and oil and gas sectors.

* JUST EAT: Online takeaway food company Just Eat said it appointed ex-Sage Plc executive Paul Harrison as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from Sept. 26.

* BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton outlined plans to boost coal output by 8 percent over the next three years while slashing costs, and said it would only consider premium, lowest-cost assets for any acquisitions.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct and New York City-based Modell's Sporting Goods are in talks for a potential deal to buy as many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* OLD MUTUAL: Four private equity funds have made it through to the final stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual, sources familiar with the matter said.

