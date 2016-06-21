(Adds futures, Senior, Just Eat)
June 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down by around
25 points on Tuesday, or 0.4 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index rose 3 percent on Monday to close at 6,204 points,
its best single-day gain since February, after polls showed the campaign for
Britain to remain in the EU gained ground.
* BREXIT: Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying
in the European Union had recovered some ground, but a third poll found support
for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.
Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of
staying in the European Union, Bloomberg reported.
For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on
* SENIOR: British engineering firm Senior Plc said revenue at its
Flexonics unit would be lower in the second half of this year as compared with
the first, hurt by challenging market conditions in the heavy truck and oil and
gas sectors.
* JUST EAT: Online takeaway food company Just Eat said it appointed
ex-Sage Plc executive Paul Harrison as its new Chief Financial Officer with
effect from Sept. 26.
* BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton outlined plans to
boost coal output by 8 percent over the next three years while slashing costs,
and said it would only consider premium, lowest-cost assets for any
acquisitions.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct and New York
City-based Modell's Sporting Goods are in talks for a potential deal to buy as
many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
* OLD MUTUAL: Four private equity funds have made it through to the final
stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual,
sources familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)