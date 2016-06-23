June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
about 45, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, on the day
of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European
Union.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.56 percent higher on Wednesday at
6,261.19 points.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, shrugging off a
smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles, as the market nervously
awaited the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote.
* BREXIT: Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe on
Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a bitter campaign that
appeared to divide the nation down the middle.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made
final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining
referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to
call.
