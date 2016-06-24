(Adds more news items)
June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
between 6 percent to 7.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 9.1 percent ahead of the cash market open, on the day of a
crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,338.10 points on
Thursday, a two-month high, after opinion polls showed support for the "Remain"
camp rising.
* BREXIT: World financial markets dived as nearly complete results from the
British referendum on EU membership showed a 51.7/48.3 percent split for
leaving.
* British interest rate futures rallied on Friday after the country voted to
leave the European Union, suggesting financial markets are pricing in a high
likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England by the end of the
year.
* The Bank of England said it would take all necessary steps to secure
monetary and financial stability after sterling fell 10 percent and raised the
prospect of a shock to the economy.
* S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-mini futures plummeted as much as 5 percent early on
Friday, triggering overnight circuit breakers as global markets reeled from
Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
* Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said Britain's top-notch "AAA" credit
rating is no longer tenable after voters opted to leave the European Union, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd's British luxury arm Jaguar
Land Rover will remain committed to all its manufacturing sites and investment
decisions, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.
* The pound saw its worst day in living memory, losing 17 U.S. cents, and
hit its lowest levels since 1985.
* Benchmark 10-year euro zone sovereign bond yields fell to a fresh record
low below zero on Friday as investors rushed to the safety of German government
debt.
* Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Conservative party leader
David Cameron would continue as Prime Minister despite losing his campaign to
keep Britain in the European Union.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)