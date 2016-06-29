June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
about 60 points, or 1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,140.39
points.
* BREXIT: European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve
the political and economic confusion unleashed by its vote to leave the European
Union last week, after the IMF said the uncertainty could put pressure on global
economic growth.
* BANKS: Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system
to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK
insurers and banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the
European Union.
* OIL: Oil rose on Wednesday as financial traders poured money back into
commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to
cut supply.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Full Year earnings release
Torotrak PLC Full Year earnings release
Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd Full Year earnings release
Stagecoach Group PLC Full Year earnings release
Dixons Carphone PLC Preliminary earnings release
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)