* The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,140.39
points.
* DIXONS CARPHONE: British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer
Dixons Carphone met guidance with a 17 percent rise in full-year profit
and said it expected to continue growing despite Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
* GREENE KING: Greene King Plc cautioned that uncertainty arising
from the UK's decision to exit the EU would weigh on consumer sentiment, tacking
on pressure on pub companies already grappling with intense competition for
every pound in consumers' pockets.
* CHEMRING GROUP: British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc,
which has been struggling with defence budget cuts in its key markets, said
Finance Director Steve Bowers would leave the company.
* BREXIT: European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve
the political and economic confusion unleashed by its vote to leave the European
Union last week, after the IMF said the uncertainty could put pressure on global
economic growth.
* HOUSING: British house prices recorded modest growth this month, causing
the annual rate of growth to pick up unexpectedly to a three-month high in June,
figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday.
* BANKS: Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system
to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK
insurers and banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the
European Union.
* OIL: Oil rose on Wednesday as financial traders poured money back into
commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to
cut supply.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)