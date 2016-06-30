June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 3.6 percent on Wednesday at 6,360.06, highest level since April, as a two-day rally recouped the losses it suffered after Britain voted to leave the European Union. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd will sever mining links with resource-rich Papua New Guinea, relinquishing ownership of the Panguna copper mine on Bougainville island which has been closed for around 25 years after a secessionist rebellion. * OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, with Brent futures struggling to defend $50 per barrel as fears over strike outages in Norway faded and as Nigeria's production improved. * COPPER: London copper hovered near its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as the dollar eased following recent gains in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union. * BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is confident Europeans will come up with a prudent plan to move forward after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union. * BREXIT: Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon got a "sympathetic" hearing in Brussels on Wednesday as she pleaded her case for Scots to stay in the EU, showing how Britain's vote to leave the bloc could splinter the United Kingdom. * BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to outline his thinking on how Britain's economy is coping with last week's vote to leave the European Union in a speech on Thursday, his second intervention since the shock referendum result. * BREXIT: United Overseas Bank, Singapore's number 3 lender, became the first bank in the city state to suspended its loans programme for London properties in the wake of uncertainties caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. * BREXIT: Britain's main opposition Labour Party headed for a leadership battle, mirroring a fight for control of the ruling Conservative Party, after the decision by voters to leave the European Union last week led to upheaval in Westminster. * EQUITY DEALS: Global equity capital markets activity has sunk to a four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly Thomson Reuters data, although bankers and investors said that while Brexit could dent volumes it would not sink the market. * UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose by 26 percent year on year in May thanks to particularly strong demand for exports, but momentum could be halted by a loss of tariff-free access to Europe, an industry body said on Thursday. * UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in the days after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to a survey published on Thursday which gave a first glimpse of how the shock referendum result has affected households. * JAPAN: Japan's industrial output slid in May at the fastest rate in three months to its lowest level since June 2013, highlighting concerns about falling exports and weak consumer spending. * EX-DIVS: Babcock International, British Land Company, Coca Cola HBC and Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update Mercia Technologies PLC Full Year Serco Group PLC Half Year IPSA Group PLC Half Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)