June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.6 percent on Wednesday at 6,360.06,
highest level since April, as a two-day rally recouped the losses it suffered
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd will sever mining links with
resource-rich Papua New Guinea, relinquishing ownership of the Panguna copper
mine on Bougainville island which has been closed for around 25 years after a
secessionist rebellion.
* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, with Brent futures
struggling to defend $50 per barrel as fears over strike outages in Norway faded
and as Nigeria's production improved.
* COPPER: London copper hovered near its highest in eight weeks on Thursday
as the dollar eased following recent gains in the wake of Britain's stunning
vote to leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is confident
Europeans will come up with a prudent plan to move forward after Britain's vote
last week to leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon got a "sympathetic" hearing in
Brussels on Wednesday as she pleaded her case for Scots to stay in the EU,
showing how Britain's vote to leave the bloc could splinter the United Kingdom.
* BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to outline his
thinking on how Britain's economy is coping with last week's vote to leave the
European Union in a speech on Thursday, his second intervention since the shock
referendum result.
* BREXIT: United Overseas Bank, Singapore's number 3 lender,
became the first bank in the city state to suspended its loans programme for
London properties in the wake of uncertainties caused by Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
* BREXIT: Britain's main opposition Labour Party headed for a leadership
battle, mirroring a fight for control of the ruling Conservative Party, after
the decision by voters to leave the European Union last week led to upheaval in
Westminster.
* EQUITY DEALS: Global equity capital markets activity has sunk to a
four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly Thomson Reuters data, although
bankers and investors said that while Brexit could dent volumes it would not
sink the market.
* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose by 26 percent year on year
in May thanks to particularly strong demand for exports, but momentum could be
halted by a loss of tariff-free access to Europe, an industry body said on
Thursday.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in
the days after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to a
survey published on Thursday which gave a first glimpse of how the shock
referendum result has affected households.
* JAPAN: Japan's industrial output slid in May at the fastest rate in three
months to its lowest level since June 2013, highlighting concerns about falling
exports and weak consumer spending.
* EX-DIVS: Babcock International, British Land Company,
Coca Cola HBC and Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.27 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement
John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update
Mercia Technologies PLC Full Year
Serco Group PLC Half Year
IPSA Group PLC Half Year
